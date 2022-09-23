Carragher puts Arsenal man in the same class as Haaland

Jamie Carragher believes Gabriel Jesus and Erling Haaland are two of the Premier League’s best players this season.

Jesus swapped Manchester City for Arsenal in the last transfer window and he has been in stunning form at the Emirates.

The Citizens replaced him with Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, and the Norwegian has been a delight.

He is tearing up the Premier League and rubbishing its tag for being the most competitive league in the world.

Haaland could lead City to another title, but Arsenal is currently at the top of the league table, thanks in part to Jesus.

Former Liverpool man, Carragher labels both players “electrifying”

He said to Talk Sport: “I think it’s been a brilliant start to the season, I’ve really enjoyed it. Obviously, Haaland’s the standout one, him and Jesus I think have been absolutely electric and been fantastic.”

Jesus has been such an exciting player since he moved to the club, and we can consider him one of the leading lights at the Emirates this season.

His experience winning several trophies at City could help transform us into serial trophy winners with him on the team.

Hopefully, he will stay fit and maintain his current run of form.

