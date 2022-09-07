Carragher questions Arsenal’s ability to sustain a winning run

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher does not trust Arsenal’s ability to maintain a winning run after they lost their first league game of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s side won their first five league matches of the campaign before visiting Manchester United at the weekend.

The resurgent Red Devils beat them 3-1 after a hard-fought 90 minutes, which Arteta’s men dominated.

However, that loss shows Arsenal is beatable, and now they have to pick themselves up and go for another win at the weekend.

Could that defeat be a one-time thing or a constant occurrence throughout the campaign? Carragher believes they probably will struggle more than their other top four challengers.

“I’ve been impressed with them, I just don’t know if they’ve got the squad,” he said of Arsenal on The Overlap.

“When I watch Tottenham, Manchester United, they’re almost getting results the same sort of way, big, powerful, tough to beat.

“When I watch Arsenal, it’s fast, energetic, I’m excited watching it, but could what happened [against Manchester United] happen too often? But the more impressive team, when we talk about how the game is played right now, the technical game and what Liverpool and Man City have done over the last four or five years, I think Arsenal are closer to that than say Tottenham or Man United are.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have lost just one game all season, and it is against the same United team that beat Liverpool. Why does it seem like the end of the world?

This team is certainly stronger than any we have seen over the last few seasons and we should be confident in their ability to bounce back soon enough.

