Carragher rates Arsenal’s chance of winning the league

Jamie Carragher does not believe 100% that Arsenal will win the Premier League this season.

The Gunners have had a good term and it is evident that success is close to them this season, but the gap over Manchester City is not much and the champions have more experience.

Arsenal continues to do well and win important matches and with just a few games to go the fans can smell victory on the horizon.

Some pundits still do not believe Arsenal can do it, while some are sitting on the fence on the issue and Carragher believes their chance of winning the title is now 50%.

He said as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I’ve been going Arsenal of late. I do think it’s a 50/50.

‘I do think Arsenal need the lead that they’ve got on Manchester City. I think City are stronger in a lot of areas in terms of what they’ve got off the bench to change a game, and I just think that Arsenal need to get to the international break in the same position.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Winning the league is never easy, but we certainly are on the right track and should not allow anyone to discourage us.

However, there is more work to be done and now isn’t the time for us to reduce our efforts or become complacent.

Instead, our boys must stay focused and strive to improve in matches.

Review of ARSENAL WOMEN’S brilliant victory over Chelsea in the Conti Cup Final ….…

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….