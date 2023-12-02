Carragher reckons only Man City can stop Arsenal in the Champions League

Arsenal have already secured a place in the Champions League round of 16, which is fantastic given that they did so with one game left. Their last group game is away to PSV on December 12th.

According to Jamie Carragher, just one team stands between Arsenal and the 2023–24 Champions League crown. This team is Manchester City, as he stated while discussing Arsenal’s chances of winning the Champions League following their 6-0 victory against Lens.

Arsenal have only lost once in the UCL since returning following a seven-year absence. Their loss was unexpected, but their triumphs have been dominant, and Carragher believes that not even Bayern Munich is as powerful as they are.

Carragher said on CBS Sports, “I think they are contenders. They haven’t got that history that you can look back on in this competition of winning multiple-time European titles like Bayern Munich.

“I wouldn’t say Bayern Munich are a better team than Arsenal, but there’s something about when you see Bayern Munich in Europe you feel like they could do it because they’ve been there before.

“I think the competition right now; there’s only Manchester City who are better than Arsenal in this competition.”

Winning the Champions League is simple if a team sets its sights on it. The beauty of it is that you may be out of form in the league and yet win it. Chelsea won it in 2021 despite not being the best Premier League club at the time, while Inter Milan reached the final this year despite not being the best in the Serie A.

Arsenal can likely compete in the knockout rounds and advance to the final at Wembley. Arteta has never lost at Wembley as manager, so I guess the problem is just getting there….

