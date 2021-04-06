Carragher reckons Saka’s versatility could cost him his England place

Bukayo Saka has seen his fine form for Arsenal earn him four England caps since his debut for his country last year.

The teenage star is one of the players leading Arsenal into a new era.

The club trusts him and has given him a new long-term deal at the Emirates.

His continuous fine showing for the club means he should get even more opportunities to play for Gareth Southgate’s side.

While someone like Trent Alexander-Arnold got dropped from the Three Lions’ team for the latest international games, Saka got a call-up, but he missed it through injury.

The Euros will take place at the end of this season and most players would love to play for their country in the competition.

Saka is no different, but Jamie Carragher believes that he will not make the England squad for the competition.

He says his versatility means players who are specialists in a position will get the nod ahead of him.

‘Saka, I wanted him to be in it,’ Carragher told Sky Sports as quoted by Metro Sports.

‘He can play so many positions and that in some people’s eyes might be a strength. But for me it was almost a weakness.

‘At first I had him in ahead of [Ben] Chilwell but I was thinking, if Luke Shaw got injured in the first game, would you really want Saka, who sometimes plays on the right wing, as the left-back in a back four? I looked at that and I think I went with the safe option.’