Carragher reckons this could be Arsenal’s golden chance to win the league

Jamie Carragher has warned Arsenal this might be their last chance to win the Premier League in a while, and they must take it.

The Gunners currently sit at the top of the league table by five points, and they have been arguably the most in-form club in the Premier League in the last few months.

They could win the league, and the fans are already dreaming about it, but it will certainly be easier said than done if they do not get it right.

The January transfer window offers them a chance to bolster their squad again and sign players to help them make the leap and win matches.

Carragher urges them to do what they can to win it because this chance might elude them for a long time.

He writes in his column on The Daily Telegraph:

“It is equally true that when a golden chance beckons to win the title, you must grasp the nettle. Sometimes the stars align to your benefit. Even though Arsenal did not come into this season expecting to win the title, the longer they remain at the top the more likely it is they will regret it if they do not finish what they have started.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Winning the league this season will be a massive overachievement because our goal was always to qualify for the Champions League.

Our players have done well to get us this close to the title, and they just need to finish the job they have started now.