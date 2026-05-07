Carragher reveals a tactical switch that has improved Arsenal’s season 

Arsenal have shown significant improvement across their previous two matches, and their season appears to have been revived after a period in which their momentum looked to be fading.

The Gunners have now reached the Champions League final and have also moved closer to winning the Premier League title following another setback for Manchester City. Mikel Arteta’s side have regained confidence at a crucial stage of the campaign and are once again being viewed as favourites to secure major honours before the season concludes.

Arsenal know the importance of maintaining their current level in the remaining fixtures, particularly with both domestic and European success still within reach. If the club continue performing with the same consistency and intensity they have shown recently, there is a growing belief that they could complete a memorable end to the season.

Tactical Changes Paying Off

The team have made several tactical adjustments during recent weeks, and those changes have produced positive results. Arsenal appear more balanced in midfield and have looked more comfortable in possession, which has allowed them to control matches more effectively against difficult opponents.

Arteta will now hope the side can continue building on that momentum rather than disrupting a system that has started to deliver strong performances again. The manager is expected to keep refining the tactical structure as Arsenal prepares for the decisive matches that remain in both competitions.

Carragher Highlights Rice Role

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes one specific tactical decision has had a major influence on Arsenal’s recent improvement. The pundit pointed to Declan Rice’s deeper midfield role as a key factor behind the team’s stronger displays and greater control in matches.

As quoted by the Metro, Carragher said: “‘In the last week they’ve sorted themselves out and I think the decision to move Declan Rice a little bit deeper has had a huge influence.

‘I thought he was really good out in Madrid and got the Man of the Match award in the second leg as well. In-between that Arsenal beat Fulham and it was the first time we’ve really seen them look at ease and play free.’

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