Carragher reveals the passage of play that won Man City the title over Arsenal

Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal has lost the Premier League title to Manchester City, even though there is one game left in the campaign.

Arsenal and City have been neck and neck in the title race, with the Gunners challenging Pep Guardiola’s side for consecutive seasons.

Arsenal fans and players were hoping for a favour from Tottenham in their recent match to secure the title on the final day of the season.

Traditionally, Spurs have performed well against City at their stadium over the last few seasons, and there was hope that they would at least take a point off the champions.

However, City won the game 2-0, although the result could have been different.

Late in the game, with City leading by just one goal, Son Heung-min had a chance to score in a one-on-one situation.

Somehow, Stefan Ortega saved the shot, in what was an unbelievable miss. Carragher believes that moment decided the title race.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘That Son chance will become for Arsenal fans what the [Vincent] Kompany goal is for Liverpool fans.’

It was horrifying to see Son miss that chance and truly if he had found the back of the net, the situation would have been much more different for us.

