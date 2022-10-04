Carragher reveals two men who have helped Arsenal turn into a winning machine

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus are the key to Arsenal’s return to form.

The Gunners are now the top club in England after a few seasons of mediocrity.

Mikel Arteta has turned them into title challengers this term after agonisingly missing out on the top four last season.

In the last transfer window, the club did some fine pieces of business, and most of their signings have clicked into gear.

They are driving the team towards an unexpected title challenge, and we can praise some players for the upturn in form.

One of them is Saliba, who only started playing for Arsenal this term, despite joining in 2019.

Jesus joined in the summer, and he has been a key player for the club.

Carragher says via The Daily Mail:

‘I take nothing away from Arsenal, I’ve been so impressed with them at the start of the season – the pace they play at, the football they play.

‘And the two signings…well not signings but Saliba and Jesus have come in and completely taken this team to another level.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus and Saliba have been key players for Arsenal this season, and there is a reason their contributions have been key to our success.

The team has recruited well with them, but the other players have supported them too, and they must stay in top form for us to maintain our current status as the top club.

