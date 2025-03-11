Carragher reveals which role Arsenal has a problem with, it’s not a striker

As Arsenal continues to struggle in securing consistent victories, many believe the team is in desperate need of a striker to complete their squad. Mikel Arteta has some of the finest players in Europe at his disposal, which explains why the Gunners have remained competitive despite the absence of a world-class forward.

Arsenal’s goalscoring issues have been apparent throughout the season, and the club is reportedly planning to address this at the end of the current campaign. The Gunners have been linked with several prominent strikers, including Victor Osimhen, Alexander Isak, and Viktor Gyokeres, all of whom could potentially make the move to the Emirates in the upcoming transfer window. Arsenal is willing to spend a significant amount to strengthen their squad and fix their problems in front of goal. Despite these plans, however, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher insists that Arsenal’s issues are not as straightforward as simply needing a striker.

Carragher argues that the Gunners’ main problem is not a lack of a forward, but rather a lack of creative players in the team. While a striker is undoubtedly important, Carragher believes that Arsenal needs to focus on bringing in more creative players who can help generate chances and unlock defences. He highlighted Arsenal’s struggles in recent matches, pointing out that even the best forwards would struggle in a system that doesn’t provide enough creativity.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

“Forget bringing in a number 9, the first thing they might have to do is more creative players.”

Carragher went on to add:

“On the basis of [Arsenal’s last three games], with the best chances they have had, Erling Haaland doesn’t make any difference.”

While the addition of a creative midfielder could certainly help Arsenal’s attacking play, the team still requires a proper target man to convert chances. A striker who can lead the line effectively and finish the opportunities created will be crucial for the Gunners. Without a forward who can consistently score, Arsenal risks continuing to falter in their pursuit of success, regardless of the creativity around them.