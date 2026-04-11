Carragher reveals why Arsenal cannot afford to lose the title race

Arsenal are very close to winning the title at the end of this season, and Mikel Arteta’s side are performing well, although they have not been perfect throughout the campaign.

Despite dropping points in several matches, many observers still believe they are overwhelming favourites to become the next Premier League champions. This belief has grown as rivals have also struggled for consistency, creating what many see as a strong opportunity for Arsenal to end two decades of waiting and secure the title.

This season has been challenging for the team, but the league’s wider context suggests conditions may finally be favourable for them to deliver success. However, there are still difficult fixtures ahead, and it cannot be guaranteed that Arsenal will win all their remaining matches before the end of the term.

Carragher’s View on Arsenal’s Opportunity

Jamie Carragher believes this is a crucial moment for Arsenal and that failure to win the league could have long-lasting consequences for the club.

He said via Football London:

“They’re in a position now, where I think, if Arsenal don’t win the league this season, especially the Premier League, this will be remembered for an awfully long time.

“It’s not just coming second to [Man] City three years ago or two years ago when people expected that.

“Arsenal have got the best squad, I think they’ve got the best team. If they don’t get over the line now, it will be desribed as a choke. They will have choked basically in the run in.”

Pressure in the Title Race

Arsenal are fully aware that this represents a golden opportunity to become champions, and there is a strong sense that they must capitalise on it. If they fail to do so, it may be viewed as a missed chance that is difficult to forget, especially given the level of expectation surrounding the squad and their performances this season.