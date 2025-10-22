Carragher reveals why he thinks Arsenal can win the Champions League

Arsenal recorded a commanding 4–0 victory over Atletico Madrid last night, once again proving that they are among the elite sides in the Champions League. Their display reinforced growing belief that this could finally be their year to lift the coveted trophy after suffering heartbreak at the semi-final stage last season.

The Gunners have enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign across all competitions, maintaining consistency and confidence in both attack and defence. Their supporters are beginning to dream of a season that could culminate in major silverware, and performances such as this only serve to strengthen that optimism.

Arsenal’s Growing Reputation in Europe

Arsenal have established themselves as one of the teams to beat in every tournament they enter. Their blend of tactical discipline, creative flair and defensive solidity has positioned them as genuine contenders in Europe. The current form of Mikel Arteta’s side suggests that they have the balance and maturity required to challenge the very best.

To achieve success in the Champions League, a strong defensive foundation often proves decisive, and that is precisely what Arsenal have built. The Gunners’ ability to maintain control under pressure and keep clean sheets has drawn praise from several football pundits.

Defensive Strength Could Be the Key

As reported by Metro Sport, Jamie Carragher believes that Arsenal’s defensive organisation could be the decisive factor in their quest for European glory, drawing a comparison with the Liverpool team he was part of in 2005. That side famously won the Champions League, largely due to their defensive resilience and collective discipline.

Carragher said, “I do look at this team now and see how strong they are defensively. My Liverpool team that won the Champions League were not a great team attacking-wise but we were strong defensively.

That always gives you a chance, especially when you get to the knockout stages and the two-legged ties. If you’re strong defensively you’ve always got a chance.

So, yeah, I see Arsenal as one of the four or five teams that can win this competition.”

His remarks capture the growing respect for Arsenal’s structure and mentality. If they continue to combine defensive strength with their attacking quality, the Gunners may well be on the brink of a defining European campaign.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…