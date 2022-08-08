Carragher says Arsenal defender’s injury is now a problem

Jamie Carragher believes Kieran Tierney’s persistent injuries should now worry Arsenal, and they probably needed to sign a replacement for him.

The left-back is one of the best in the business and he constantly proves that when he plays.

However, he is often injured, so Arsenal rarely gets to see him play and they have signed a backup in each of the last two summers.

The defender appears to be the second choice to the recently sign Oleksandr Zinchenko, and former Liverpool man, Carragher believes it was time for Arsenal to consider signing a replacement.

He said on Sky Sport, as quoted by Celtic Way:

“Arsenal needed to strengthen at left-back because Tierney’s injuries now are becoming a problem for him and for the team.”

Tierney needs to get over his injury problem quickly before it cost him his Arsenal career.

The club can only be patient for so long. If Nuno Tavares returns from his loan spell at Olympique Marseille a much-improved player and Tierney is still injury-prone, he could replace the Scotsman.

However, he remains one of the fan favourites at the Emirates and Arsenal supporters will be patient with him as he works his way to full fitness and eliminates his injury problems.

