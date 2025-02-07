Carragher says Arsenal’s senior stars should have cautioned Lewis-Skelly over Haaland

Myles Lewis-Skelly marked his goal against Manchester City by imitating Erling Haaland’s signature celebration. The young Englishman has become a regular feature in the Arsenal team and was in fine form during the match, playing a key role in their victory.

The build-up to this clash had extra significance for Arsenal, stemming from the reverse fixture, where Manchester City managed a late equaliser against a ten-man Gunners side. After that match, Haaland had urged Arsenal to “stay humble,” a comment that did not go unnoticed by Mikel Arteta’s men. It created an added incentive for Arsenal when they faced City at the Emirates, with the team determined to make a statement.

Arsenal delivered an impressive performance, securing a deserved victory, and Lewis-Skelly was among the scorers. His decision to mimic Haaland’s celebration sparked plenty of debate, with some viewing it as a confident response to the City striker’s earlier remarks, while others felt it was unnecessary.

One of those unimpressed by the gesture was former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, who believes Lewis-Skelly is too early in his career to be taunting established stars like Haaland. Carragher suggested that more senior figures in the Arsenal dressing room should have advised against the celebration, as the youngster has yet to reach the level required to engage in such antics.

Speaking on The Overlap US, Carragher said:

“I don’t care that Haaland basically said to him in the first game, ‘who the f*** are you? You’re a young player!’

“I don’t think Lewis-Skelly is in a position to be taking the p*** out of Haaland, who has scored 250 goals and won every trophy under the sun. If that was a player at Liverpool and I was a senior pro, I would say, ‘listen, you’re doing amazing, nobody wants to knock your confidence, you’ve got great arrogance on the pitch, you want the ball in tight areas, so don’t get involved in that’.

“You’re not at the level yet of Haaland. I think Declan Rice was actually looking at him and thinking, ‘get yourself up’. Stop showboating in front of the crowd.”

There will undoubtedly be differing opinions on the celebration, but Arsenal must now shift their focus to preparing for their upcoming fixtures.