Carragher says Gabriel and Saliba on way to becoming greats but something missing

Jamie Carragher holds the centre-back partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães in high regard, but he believes they are missing something to be considered among the Premier League’s greatest defensive duos.

Together, the pair has helped make Arsenal one of the toughest teams to score against, a key factor in the Gunners’ pursuit of a Premier League title.

Saliba is already regarded as one of the best defenders in the world, consistently delivering outstanding performances for both club and country.

Gabriel, while perhaps underrated, plays a crucial role in Arsenal’s success as Saliba’s partner.

However, Carragher feels that this partnership will only be mentioned among the league’s all-time best once they lead Arsenal to a Premier League title.

He wrote in his column in the Daily Telegraph:

‘Arsenal must win the Premier League or Champions League for the duo to establish themselves in that hall of fame, but they are making giant strides and are the biggest reason why Mikel Arteta’s side can travel to Manchester City with confidence this weekend.’

Gabriel and Saliba are superb players and most fans and neutrals know it, but truly, they will only be considered great players when they win titles.

