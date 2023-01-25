Carragher sends a message to Arsenal fans over Neville

Jamie Carragher has urged Arsenal fans to continue going at Gary Neville on Social media.

The former Manchester United defender has become an enemy of Gooners on social media as he repeatedly writes their team off.

Despite being in scintillating form and earning some important wins in the last few weeks, Arsenal has still not convinced Neville of their potential to win the EPL.

Not every Arsenal fan agrees with the pundit and they regularly have a go at him.

Carragher has urged them to keep the energy because it is certainly getting to his fellow pundit.

He said via Mirror Football:

“Keep going at him, Arsenal fans!

“You’re really getting to him on social media. Keep going at him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal has been on an excellent run and it is a level of consistency that has even the hardest critics of the team believing they could have a go at the Premier League title.

However, Neville has still not believed, which is a good thing because if we win the league, we will have the last laugh and the pundit will have to find where somewhere to hide or bring up a new excuse for how we won.

