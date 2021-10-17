Carragher tells Arsenal how to get back among title challengers

Jamie Carragher has urged Arsenal to invest in world-class players if they want to become title challengers.

The Gunners are rebuilding their team around the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

The former Liverpool defender believes these players are talented and they have the potential to be world-class stars, but they are not there yet.

Carragher claims they will not all reach that level, so the Gunners need to surround them with players who are already world-class.

With that in mind, he suggests they keep spending money in the next three to four transfer windows before they can get a team who can challenge for the title.

Speaking on The Overlap, in response to a mini-debate with the ridiculous and embarrassing Ty of AFTV infamy, Carragher said:

“You look at the team’s challenging for the league now and that’s where Arsenal are trying to get to, you need world-class players,” Carragher said.

“They have two or three young players, Smith Rowe, Saka and Odegaard – they’re not world-class but they have the potential to be special.

“But they won’t all get there, they won’t all get to the level that’s needed to challenge for the title, so they’ll need to keep spending in the next three or four transfer windows.”

The likes of Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Thomas Partey have been added to the Arsenal squad since Arteta has been their manager.

The Spaniard will hope he can make progress from where Arsenal ended the last campaign as that could help him earn a bigger transfer budget from the Gunners’ board.

