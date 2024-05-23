Jamie Carragher tells Arsenal who they need that “takes you to another level”

Jamie Carragher on what Arsenal need to do to win the League
A few days have passed and it still feels pretty disappointing that we’ve walked away from this season with nothing but 2nd spot on the table. Don’t get me wrong, I’m proud of what we did this season and compared to last season, we were a much better team.
It doesn’t help that were competing with an entity that has become one of the best clubs in the world in recent years and a dominant force in football, but it still feels like we could have done more.
Ex Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher and Ian Wirght discussed Arsenal’s season on their YouTube Channel ‘The Overlap’ and discussed what they thought Arsenal needed to do next season to finally knock Manchester City off their perch and Carragher said this ““For me, when I look at Arsenal, they are missing a top attacker to go with Saka, who I think is fantastic. They need another one, whether that is through the middle or on the left.”
“It doesn’t have to be the middle guy, it could be like an unbelievable left winger who just takes you to another level.”
“So Arsenal are saying we need cover for this one and that one. You need to go and buy a left-back. Left-back is not good enough. And I think left-wing is not quite good enough. I like Martinelli and Trossard. People keep saying Arsenal need a striker, but there’s not many strikers in the world, everybody in the premier League beside Man City are not happy with their striker really.”
And in my opinion, I do agree with him but I think he is missing a big point, we lost Jesus for a lot of this season due to injury and even when he was full fit, he hasn’t been at his very best this season but we had players who stepped up when they needed to.
I do think we should and will invest in a striker or an attacker, depending on who stays and goes, but I do think we should be investing into a younger striker and letting Havertz play as the main striker.
I understand Havertz was brought in to play in the midfield, but it’s clear to me after this season that he needs to be playing up top and centre where he can help change the game.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
This piece is so thoughtful and agree with carragher on getting another attacker to match Saka
I’ve actually been thinking that with both Hendrick and Mbape likely headed to Madrid, Arsenal should go all out to acquire Vinicius Jnr.
This will be a statement signing that will not only lift the spirit in the team but also take us on another level. Imagine Saka on one wing then Vinicius on the other, it can be a manace to defenders.
I’m sure Havertz will be the starting striker next season.
Any striker addition will be as a backup; younger or offering a contrast to Havertz.
Sesko is a rumor, but I think there are other options as well.
Gimenez is a great finisher, Boniface, and I also like Roque from Barcelona. A very talented young player not mentioned, but seems unsettled at Barca with no real opportunity given.
I would sell Jesus for a decent offer; we have outgrown him frankly, and his sparse productivity and reliability are not worth his wages.
His fee plus the fee for Nelson can go to a new RW.
Promote Nwanarei and Cozier Duberry to sit the bench in place of Nketiah and Nelson while they develop.
Doubt anyone would want to sign as Arsenal’s RW though. Saka is Arsenal’s talisman and players like that tend to play all the games and never get subbed. Think someone like Mohammed Salah.As long as he’s fit, he plays. Rather than a specialist right winger, the best alternative to Bukayo could be a versatile forward who can cover multiple positions because if it’s only right wing, he won’t play much.
Daisy Mae, Carragher makes some sensible observations. I believe Havertz should be retained as our primary striker, because as highlighted in the article, there must aren’t that many good strikers around right now, and everyone seems to cost £100M.
We are perpetually linked with Dusan Vlahovic, and that does excite me but in all reality as seen with Lacazette and Nketiah (I am aware they are not of the same quality) poachers don’t really suit the attacking approach adopted by Arteta.
I think looking to add a partner for Declan Rice and a proper LB are far more pressing needs for this team. Who they might be is pure conjecture and Arteta will probably surprise us all by bringing in someone no one expected anyway.
Here is a list of players I like that I think would suit this team. However, it is very much a case of pick a maximum of 2 or 3 from the list.
Dusan Vlahovic
Manuel Locatelli
Martin Zubimendi
Marcus Thuram
Sergej Milinković-Savić
Jorrel Hato
If I could pick 3 from this list I would go for Marcus Thuram, Manuel Locatelli and Jorrel Hato. Thuram is 6’4″ and can play LW or as Striker. He perfectly fits our needs. Locatelli is fantastic, works tirelessly, and could fit perfectly alongside Rice. Hato speaks for himself.
I also personally think we should look into a young striker we can mold going into the season. Havertz ended the last few games of the season very well, and I think he should remain in that role whilst we mold a young striker.
As Carragher said, there’s not many good strikers in the prem. If we look at splashing cash outside of the prem it will take time for the player to settle in, time which we don’t have.
I think Martinelli is good enough. He just needs a little more support in that side. I’m sure it’s something the hierarchy at Arsenal has considered. Whether that support will come in the form of a fullback, a midfielder or the striker like Jesus did, I don’t know. But it will have to come from somewhere. Some have suggested an internal solution that involves moving Odegaard to the left and perhaps signing another midfielder e.g. Bruno Guimaraes to operate as the right eight. The other option is Timber, who is more comfortable on the ball than Tomiyasu. Timber inverting into midfield like Zinchenko could offer Martinelli the support he needs while also being capable defensively. Our left side no doubt needs addressing and there are multiple ways of doing that. The alternative of signing another left winger as Carra suggests is valid too,but where would that leave Trossard and Martinelli? Rafael Leao anyone? Rashford? Williams? Kvhicha?