Jamie Carragher tells Arsenal who they need that “takes you to another level”

A few days have passed and it still feels pretty disappointing that we’ve walked away from this season with nothing but 2nd spot on the table. Don’t get me wrong, I’m proud of what we did this season and compared to last season, we were a much better team.

It doesn’t help that were competing with an entity that has become one of the best clubs in the world in recent years and a dominant force in football, but it still feels like we could have done more.

Ex Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher and Ian Wirght discussed Arsenal’s season on their YouTube Channel ‘The Overlap’ and discussed what they thought Arsenal needed to do next season to finally knock Manchester City off their perch and Carragher said this ““For me, when I look at Arsenal, they are missing a top attacker to go with Saka, who I think is fantastic. They need another one, whether that is through the middle or on the left.”

“It doesn’t have to be the middle guy, it could be like an unbelievable left winger who just takes you to another level.”

“So Arsenal are saying we need cover for this one and that one. You need to go and buy a left-back. Left-back is not good enough. And I think left-wing is not quite good enough. I like Martinelli and Trossard. People keep saying Arsenal need a striker, but there’s not many strikers in the world, everybody in the premier League beside Man City are not happy with their striker really.”

“So it might not be a striker, for me when I look at Arsenal they are missing a top attacker to go with Saka, who I think is fantastic. They need another one, whether that’s through the middle or off the left.”

And in my opinion, I do agree with him but I think he is missing a big point, we lost Jesus for a lot of this season due to injury and even when he was full fit, he hasn’t been at his very best this season but we had players who stepped up when they needed to.

I do think we should and will invest in a striker or an attacker, depending on who stays and goes, but I do think we should be investing into a younger striker and letting Havertz play as the main striker.

I understand Havertz was brought in to play in the midfield, but it’s clear to me after this season that he needs to be playing up top and centre where he can help change the game.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

