Carragher tells Arsenal they two new starters to compete with Liverpool and Chelsea

According to Jamie Carragher, if something is denying Arsenal league glory, it’s their attack.

Here’s what the ex-Liverpool fullback told the Telegraph : “Regardless of whether they miss out this season, Arsenal will need to freshen up in 2025. They are short in attacking areas when compared to Liverpool and Chelsea.

“Where Slot has five attackers to choose from (when everyone is fit) – and many of them are of a different profile – Arteta has been too reliant on the same players, none more so than Bukayo Saka. Every side would miss a player of his class, but the reaction to Saka’s hamstring injury shows he has carried too much responsibility.

“Arteta needs at least two more top attacking players. I am not talking about back-ups in the event of injury, but starters who will keep the opposition manager guessing as to what the starting XI will be.”

While Carragher says Arsenal needs to bolster their attack even if they don’t win the league, we Gooners want to beat his old club to the league title. To do that, we must make some quality signings in this winter.

I’m with him when he suggests we don’t need to sign backup s (we got such signings last summer). What we need are players who, on a good day, can start and influence our game.

It would be a boost for us to sign the two attackers he feels Arteta’s team needs.

We can try to bring on board a clinical striker and a dynamic winger. Those were two deals we should have done last summer, but we didn’t.

Realistically, it would be hard to seal a double signing for our attack, but that shouldn’t be a worry for us Gooners. As ambitious as we are, is it a crime to hope for unbelievable signings this winter?

Arsenal can look to sign one of Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Kudus, or Bryan Mbeumo, and also complete the anticipated Matheus Cunha deal to have the attacking options needed to fire them to glory. What do you think?

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…