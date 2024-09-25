Carragher thinks Arsenal is simply taking advantage of a football rule loophole

Arsenal has been in the spotlight since their 2-2 draw against Manchester City, particularly for their use of so-called “dark arts.”

The Gunners had to defend for much of the game after a player was sent off, but media coverage in the days following the match seems to have targeted their tactics.

It has been reported that Arsenal are the biggest time-wasters in the Premier League, with accusations that they have been deliberately slowing down play.

One player frequently involved in this tactic is David Raya, as the goalkeeper’s position makes it difficult for play to continue without him.

Jamie Carragher has pointed out that Raya tends to stay down a little longer than necessary, and he believes Mikel Arteta may be using these moments to pass instructions to his players.

However, the former Liverpool defender also noted that Arsenal are simply exploiting the game’s loopholes to their advantage.

He said on The Overlap Fan Debate:

“There is one thing I do notice at Arsenal more than anywhere else, and I don’t know whether the stats back me up.

“David Raya goes down a lot more than other goalkeepers in tense situations because the rule is that a goalkeeper can’t go off.

“So that’s definitely one the coaching staff at Arsenal are switched on more than anyone else. I see Raya go down in high-pressure situations.”

Rivals seem to have been rattled by our result and performance against Manchester City, so everyone is now worried about how we play.

