Now even Jamie Carragher is praising Kai Havertz after “he has been mocked”

Arsenal have done very well this season, considering the fact that only three seasons ago we were looking like more of a mid-table team, the way we’ve been able to progress and grow has been outstanding. The club and the manager have got it right and if we are being honest, the only reason we’re not winning the league is because we are competing with Manchester City, who have been unstoppable for years and are probably the best team in the world.

The Gunners have brought in the right players and staff and have managed to piece together what was some what of a broken club. Recruitment is a massive thing in football and Arsenal look to have done business perfectly, bringing in exactly what was needed and although we’ve had a few injury concerns, the players we have brought in have been great and settled in perfectly.

Ex Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher had nothing but praise to say about Arsenal’s Kai Havertz and his impact on Arsenal’s season, saying this: “One of the reasons that has helped this is the role of Kai Havertz. He has been mocked a little at the start of the season. You are not quite sure where he fits in. To be honest, I have never been quite sure where his best position is.”

“He is a centre-forward and he is helping Arsenal do what they are doing right now which is being so strong defensively and that’s what is giving them a great chance to win the Premier League.

“They have a great song for him, haven’t they Arsenal fans? Love it. It’s a catchy tune. I sing it now and again myself. He is having a real impact on the team and I don’t think anyone envisaged that at the start of the season.”

And personally, I agree. I had my doubts with Havertz, but he just continues to impress me every game. I think working under Arteta, in an environment like Arsenal’s, he’s been able to thrive and because we were able to sign plyer like him and Rice, it’s made the squad look and play in a more fluid way.

For me, Havertz is one of our best players this season and without him, I think there would be a missing piece to the puzzle. Usually at this time of the season, Arsenal fans are playing games like online pokies but right now we are still firmly in the title race and every game is like a Cup Final. All eras come to an end, and sooner or later City are going to drop off and I think if it’s not this season, next season, Arsenal pick up the pieces and start dominating.