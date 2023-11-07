Carragher urges Arsenal to take a chance on Premier League ace

Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher has encouraged Arsenal to consider signing Englishman Ivan Toney.

Toney has been linked with moves to top Premier League clubs, particularly Arsenal and Chelsea.

Both teams need new strikers, and reports are suggesting he may leave Brentford during the January transfer window.

Toney has been suspended for the first half of this season and will return to action in the second half of the campaign.

The striker is considered one of the top players in the English top flight and is not expected to remain with his current team in the next season.

Several clubs are interested in adding him to their squad, but Carragher has advised Arsenal to take a chance on him.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail: ‘Yes, he could [join Arsenal] and he is a different type of striker.

‘Huge fan of his but making jump to a big club and can you not cope with the scrutiny, there’s not that expectation against Brentford.

‘No doubt that the quality is there, but take Arsenal to title? Arsenal might need to take that chance if they don’t fix that position and the goalkeeper situation then difficult to overhaul Man City.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney is a fine striker who has done well since the Bees were promoted to the Premier League, but he remains a risk for us.

He has not played at a top club and we have to lower our expectations before adding him to our group.