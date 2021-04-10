Carragher urges Mikel Arteta to rebuild Arsenal around these players

Jamie Carragher has urged Mikel Arteta to build his Arsenal team around the impressive youngsters at the club.
The Gunners have had a poor season and the current team is being led by the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Kieran Tierney.
These players represent the most reliable at the club, yet they are also some of the youngest in the team.
Arsenal’s bid to blend youth and experience have seen them offer new deals to the likes of David Luiz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
But it is the teenage stars who Arteta can truly trust and Carragher thinks the Spaniard should build his team around them.
The former Liverpool defender says Arteta’s challenge on the job has always been bringing back the mindset that helped the club to thrive with players like Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira.
He says to achieve that, he needs to trust the likes of Saka, Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli.
He also urged the Spaniard to only keep more experienced players that he can trust.
“From day one, Arteta’s challenge at Arsenal has been to restore the mindset which once typified the club, getting it back to what it was when Tony Adams, Martin Keown, Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira ran the dressing room,” Carragher wrote in his Telegraph column.
“He can try to do that over the course of time by moulding the youngsters Kieran Tierney, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe to develop good habits.
“I would be surprised if highly-rated teenage defender William Saliba, who was signed amid much fanfare from Saint-Étienne, does not get his chance at the start of next season
“But to do it quicker Arteta also needs reliable senior professionals. It is too much of a burden for youngsters to carry a club of Arsenal’s stature through a season.”
Its probable that we would have a worst squad next season since we would not have the funds to keep odegaard or we would need to sell players only to keep him. So, if we are not a big team anymore, because of the owner ambitions and because the table dont lie, we should go for a coach who can inspire, someone who thr players ca buy in his philosophy, someone who can trust and bring the better of our young lads. We should get back saliba and guendouzi and tell them to send on loan arteta, and we should go for bielsa.
Trying arteta was too rushed. An ambitioned club would get an experenced manager like ancelotti or bielsa and bring arteta as a second, thinking for the future
exactly
both Ancelotti has won the title and qualify for champions league with Everton…
Villa squad is not better than Arsenal kmt. Look at Martinez 😢😢😢 they will never say Arteta is ROBBING our beloved Arsenal.
Everyone scores against the scousers…except us 🥺 And look at their going being chalked off by var – wouldn’t have happened last season 😉
*goal
He should build the tram around Saka, Smith-Rowe, Tierney, Seliba, Maitland-Niles, Nelson, Balogun, Gouendouzi, Azziz, and Willock. He’s got young talent at his disposal, but he doesn’t appreciate that. No manager will rebuild the team around old players. Just few old players to guide these youngsters.