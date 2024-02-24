Carragher wants Arsenal to face Real Madrid in the Champions League

Jamie Carragher reportedly wants Arsenal to be drawn against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals, potentially aiding Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

Despite a loss in the round-of-16 first leg to FC Porto, Arsenal is still anticipated to progress to the quarterfinals, given their strong form. However, Carragher suggests that facing Real Madrid would present a significant challenge for the Gunners, potentially impacting their Premier League campaign.

Real Madrid, as the most successful club in the competition, is a formidable opponent with ambitions to win the Champions League this season. Carragher believes that a challenging tie against Madrid could divert Arsenal’s focus, making it tougher for them to maintain their pursuit of the Premier League title.

Carragher told The Redmen TV: “The problem is that I think [Man City] are so much better than everyone in the Champions League, maybe Real Madrid. I’m desperate for them to get Arsenal in the next round if Arsenal get through. I think it would be great for us if they played in the quarters.

“I know what it’s like playing an English team, it takes a lot out of you, mentally and physically. The press attention is so much greater and the low for one of them to go out. That would be a big help for us with the league title if they played each other in the quarters or the semi-finals.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Madrid will be tough opponents to face, but there is room for upsets in the Champions League and we can eliminate them if we are paired together.

