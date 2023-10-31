Carragher writes off Liverpool and believes Man City will beat Arsenal to the title “comfortably”

10 games into the 2023–24 league campaign, Arsenal has made a strong start to the season. They are unbeaten, having won seven games and drawn three.

Gooners believe this may be their year, that Mikel Arteta and the boys will right the wrongs of last season, when they came so close to winning the league, and eventually win the league this season.

While the Gunners continue to chase the Premier League crown, Jamie Carragher believes they will fall short. He gave his thoughts on the 2023–24 Premier League title race on Sky Sports. He believes City will successfully defend their league crown. He stated that his former club, Liverpool, is not yet ready to mount a genuine title challenge, while Arsenal, on the other hand, “aren’t still there yet.”

“I’ve got the feeling with City when I was coming up against Gary [Neville] and Roy [Keane], where even if Manchester United in years go by weren’t top at this stage, it’s almost if they are getting ready for the second half of the season,” he told Sky Sports.

“That today, a big game, put on a show to let people know how good they are, they are still the team to beat. I think they’ll win the league comfortably this season. I do! I don’t think Liverpool are quite ready to mount a serious challenge.

“Arsenal, of course, did that last season, and even though they’ve made a good start, I don’t think they are playing as well as this time last season, so I don’t think everything is 100 percent there.”

In the end, predictions are just that: predictions. It is understandable that most people expect City to retain the league crown, but the Citizens’ losses to Wolves and even Arsenal demonstrated that they are beatable and they can drop points. Arteta and his side simply need to keep producing results, and who knows, maybe next May they will be the team that prevents Manchester City from winning their fourth league title in a row.

