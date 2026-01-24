Carrick confirms one key Man Utd star will miss the Arsenal game

Manchester United are preparing to face Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend, with both sides aware that the fixture represents one of their toughest tests of the season. The match arrives at a crucial moment, with momentum and confidence playing an important role for both clubs.

United’s Early Carrick Momentum

United appear revitalised following the appointment of Michael Carrick as manager, although his tenure has only just begun. The former midfielder oversaw his first match against Manchester City and secured an impressive victory, immediately raising optimism around the club. Carrick will now be aiming to build on that result by delivering back-to-back wins, fully aware of the significance such a start would have for belief within the squad.

Despite the positive signs, United face a demanding challenge against an Arsenal side determined to respond after a brief dip in form. Carrick knows that consistency will be the real measure of progress, particularly against opponents with Arsenal’s quality and depth. The encounter is expected to be intense and closely contested, with fine margins likely to decide the outcome.

Arsenal Seek a Home Response

Arsenal have not won either of their last two league matches and will be eager to put that right in front of their home supporters. The Gunners remain confident in the quality of their squad and understand the importance of securing a victory to avoid allowing doubts to creep in. With expectations high, this match represents an opportunity to reassert control and demonstrate resilience.

The fixture promises to be one of the most demanding games both teams will face this season, offering excitement and drama for supporters. However, United will have to cope without one of their most important players, as Matthijs de Ligt has not recovered from injury in time to feature.

Confirming the situation, Carrick said, as reported by the Daily Mail, “He had a bit of setback before I arrived.

“I think he was just a little bit slower than we’d hoped. But he’s certainly getting closer and hopefully in the next couple of weeks or so, without putting an exact time, he’ll be back and around it and it’ll be great to have him back.”

De Ligt’s absence is a setback for United, but both sides will enter the match focused on delivering a performance worthy of the occasion, knowing how much is at stake for their respective seasons.