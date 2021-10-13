CAS clears Arsenal over Chuba Akpom and Joel Campbell’s sell-on clauses

Arsenal has been cleared by the Court of Arbitration for Sports over the transfer of both Chuba Akpom and Joel Campbell in 2018.

The Gunners sold both players to PAOK and Frosinone respectively, but they added sell-on clauses to the deals that raised eyebrows.

Sell-on clauses in themselves are standard practices, however, the Gunners added an agreement that increases the clause if either player is sold back to a British club, according to Sun Sports.

The report says Arsenal added a 30% sell-on clause to Akpom’s transfer, but it increases to 40% if he is being sold back to an English club.

They added a 25% sell-on fee to the deal for Campbell, but that increases to 30% if he is being sold back to an English club.

FIFA insisted at the time that Arsenal’s inclusion of the different clauses meant they had an influence on the selling decision of both clubs.

The Gunners were hit with a fine of £34,000, but they appealed to the CAS and have now been cleared.

The CAS ruling via Sun Sport said: “All in all, and based on the wording of the Sell-on Clauses and the circumstances of these particular transfers, the Panel on a balance of probabilities is not convinced that Arsenal, when entering into Contract 1 and/or Contract 2, acquired the ability to materially influence the other Clubs in employment and transfer-related matters, their policies or the performance of their teams.

“Moreover, and even if such influence was to be considered acquired when signing the respective contracts, quod non, the Panel finds, in these two transfers, that such influencer did not reach the required threshold to potentially unduly limit the independence of the Clubs.”