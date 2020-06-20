Cascarino claims this mid-table striker ‘does far more’ than Aubameyang

Tony Cascarino has claimed that he would take Danny Ings over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, claiming he does more than the Arsenal striker.

The Gunners top goalscorer’s future is very much speculated about at present, with his contract set to expire in just over 12 months time.

So far no new deal has been announced, and the Gabonese international has remained coy on his future, saying he has a big decision to make this summer.

Former Chelsea star Tony Cascarino claims that while Aubameyang is an amazing goalscorer, Arsenal should consider Southampton’s striker Danny Ings as he ‘does far more’ for the team.

“When you look at Aubameyang’s numbers, they’re extraordinary,” Cascarino told talkSPORT.

“But when you compare him to a player like Roberto Firmino for Liverpool, who hasn’t got the goals say the likes of Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres did, but he does far more for the team.

“Danny Ings is like that, too, for me. He’s done this all season.

“Let’s not forget, Ings’ career has been wrecked by injury and he’s come back and looks so good, he just leads the line brilliantly.

“He’s a consistent threat, even when the team isn’t playing well he’s still trying his socks off.”

He goes onto admit that the other positive with Ings is that he actually wants to play for the club, while the Arsenal man ‘looked totally disinterested’ against rivals Man City on Wednesday.

“He also wants to be at the football club, he wants to be at Southampton, he wanted to leave Liverpool and go there to play football,” he added.

“Having a player like Aubameyang is great, but he doesn’t want to be at Arsenal, he’s not committing himself to the club.

“And I thought his performance midweek against Manchester City… he didn’t like that he played out on the left and he looked totally disinterested.

“I don’t question him as a striker getting goals, he always scores you 20-plus a season.

“This year he’s got one more Premier League goal than Danny Ings, but Ings has given a lot more to Southampton, as we saw last night [against Norwich].

“His commitment to the team, he has a desire that drives the other players around him and makes them a better side.

“That’s one of the problems I see for [Mikel] Arteta, with players like Aubameyang and [Mesut] Ozil.

“So, if I had a choice, I’d take Ings over Aubameyang.”

Should Arsenal be considering the Saints forward as an option should Aubameyang refuse to sign a new deal? Did our top goalscorer really look disinterested against City?

