Cascarino compares Eddie Nketiah to the Arsenal legend Ian Wright

Arsenal’s standout performer in their 5-0 win over Sheffield was Eddie Nketiah. His hat trick laid the groundwork for Arsenal’s overwhelming weekend victory. Nketiah has received numerous accolades in the days since his victory.

Tony Cascarino is the most recent person to congratulate him. The former Gunner praises Nketiah for being a great finisher, being quick, and always stepping up when needed. Nonetheless, Cascarino said that Mikel Arteta might get the most out of his No. 14 if he played with a great striking partner, preferably one who could occasionally drop to play the No. 10 role in a front-two set-up. Gabriel Jesus or Leandro Trossard could be ideal for this.

While praising the Hale End Graduate, Cascarino commented on why he believes that will succeed. “I keep looking at Nketiah and thinking, “How good would you be with a partner?” If you had someone alongside him, because he’s very Ian Wright-like,” he told talkSPORT.

“He’s quick feet; he makes decisions really quickly. And he’s a natural goal scorer; you can see that in his game. But Ian always had a partner; Eddie doesn’t have that. He has to play literally angles, make himself available, lead the line. And he’s done that well; he’s not the biggest. I just think it’s a tough gig to expect him to get lots and lots of goals.”

Do you think it’s worth it, based on Cascarino’s assertions, to change Arsenal’s attacking formation? The Gunners have been accused of failing to score as many goals as they should. Could playing with a front two be the best way forward?

Darren N

