Cascarino labels Arsenal fans favourite as a problem

The Gunners are expected to go into the summer with a slim budget, with a limited chance of qualifying for Europe which could well have seen more investment.

After losing our last games back-to-back, we sit down in tenth place, and may need to look at offloading certain players in order to make the changes needed to improve the playing squad.

Cascarino claims that our right-back position is one that needs improving, labelling it a problem area, claiming that Bellerin is not good enough.

He told talkSPORT: “Their right-back position is a problem.

“Hector Bellerin is not a good right-back for me. He’s quick, he’s pleasing on the eye. I don’t think he’s a great defender, I never have done.

“But who’s putting pressure on him? [Ainsley] Maitland-Niles has become a sort of wing-back, but he’s not going to do it.

“On the other side, they’re fine. [Bukayo] Saka can play left-back, [Kieran] Tierney can play left-back, no problem.”

The former Chelsea goes onto critique the rest of the squad also, claiming the whole team ethos needs looking at.

He added: “They’ve got no goals in midfield, it’s all top-heavy with [Alexandre] Lacazette, [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang, [Nicolas] Pepe, [Gabriel] Martinelli – those type of forwards.

“I personally think until they get a team ethic in that club and that means everyone contributing – defenders contributing, midfielders and forwards – that club is going to stand still.

“There have got to be some huge decisions made by Arteta over senior members of his squad that he’s going to have to get out the door.

“Even if it makes them a slightly poorer side, he has to make big calls on certain players.”

Has Bellerin’s level dropped in recent seasons? Should we consider cashing in on him this summer? How many new players does Arteta need to bring in in the coming window for us to be taken seriously next term?

Patrick