Cascarino names the manager Arsenal’s defence needs at the moment

Tony Cascarino claims Sam Allardyce is the manager that Arsenal needs at the moment as they struggle for form, particularly at the back.

The Gunners have backed Mikel Arteta to turn them into a top club in England again and have signed players he wants in the last few transfers windows.

Yet they have started this campaign poorly and have shipped nine goals from their opening three league games of the season, scoring none.

This form is that of a club heading for relegation and if they don’t start winning games and moving up the Premier League table, things could get worse for them.

Arteta joined Arsenal as a rookie manager and making him their boss is a gamble that some fans believe hasn’t worked and they are hoping the club sack him and bring in a proven boss to lead the rebuild of the squad.

Cascarino has now said they should bring Allardyce in to help make their team better, especially in defence.

“If you look at what he did to West Brom, I know they went down, but he certainly made them far better defensively,” Cascarino told talkSport.

“He’d make Arsenal way better. I know some Arsenal fans don’t care about that, they want their teams to have flair, but I think Sam would undoubtedly do a better job than Arteta is doing at the moment.”