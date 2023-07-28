Catley and Foord’s Australia suffer shock defeat to Nigeria in Womens World Cup

Women’s World Cup co-hosts Australia suffer shock defeat to Nigeria by Michelle

Captain Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord, and their Matildas teammates are frustrated after failing to beat Nigeria in their second Group B game at the Sun Cap Stadium in Brisbane. The Matildas lost 2-3.

The game’s story was “Super Falcons soar to top spot as Matildas sink.”

Australia came into the clash hoping to secure their fifth straight Women’s World Cup knockout stage qualification. They started the game brightly and broke the deadlock through Emily Van Egmond in the dying minutes of the first half. Emily must have thought her goal would see the Matildas go into the break one up; however, Uchema Kalu had other plans. Four minutes later, she equalised to ensure the two sides went into the break-all square at 1-1.

The Nigerians, inspired by the equaliser, came back determined. Their determination saw them take the lead just after the hour mark through Osinachi Ohale’s header, after the Matildas’ defensive confusion. Ohale’s goal inspired the Super Falcons to continue attacking. In the 72nd minute, Barcelona’s Asisat Oshoala, after being subbed on, rounded off goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold to slot the ball into the far corner.

In the game’s dying minutes, Australia’s Kennedy Alann managed to get a goal; however, it was too late for the Matildas to stage a comeback. The Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson wasn’t disappointed about his team’s performance; he was just disappointed they didn’t get the result they wanted, saying, “We showed tonight if you look at our attacking game that we can still play the way we want to play; we created enough chances to score even more goals. We scored two goals, so the attacking game was actually much improved compared to the Ireland game, which I’m happy about. I’m actually not that disappointed about the performance, but I’m disappointed about the result.”

Co-hosts Australia has to beat Cloe Lacasse & Sabrina D’Angelo’s Canada in their last match of Group B this Monday to book a spot in the knockouts.

Will Sam Kerr be available for the Matildas match against Canada? She certainly seems to be a big miss for the Aussie’s..

Michelle Maxwell

