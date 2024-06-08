Cazorla breaks his silence on a potential Arsenal return as he nears retirement

Santi Cazorla is set to retire from professional football at the end of this month after a stint at his boyhood club, Real Oviedo.

The Spanish midfielder has enjoyed a long and distinguished career, which includes notable spells at Arsenal and Villarreal. Cazorla remains a fan favourite at Arsenal, and many supporters would welcome him back in a non-playing capacity. He has been linked with a return to the Emirates on several occasions and has admitted that Arsenal would welcome him back if he chose to return. For now, however, Cazorla is focused on his current club, despite his imminent retirement in a few days.

The midfielder told Sky Sport:

“We had conversations about that, but right now, I am not focused on anything other than contributing to this club, Oviedo, continuing to enjoy football as a player.

“After that, we will see what the future holds for me. It is clear that Arsenal is a club that has always left the door open to me to return, but right now, I have enough on my mind with the play-offs & trying to enjoy the last days of my playing career.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Cazorla is one of our biggest idols, and we will jump at the chance to welcome him back to the club as a coach or in another capacity.

But he and the club will make that decision and find a suitable role for him. For now, we wish him the best in any decision he makes.

