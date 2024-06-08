Cazorla breaks his silence on a potential Arsenal return as he nears retirement

The midfielder told Sky Sport:
“We had conversations about that, but right now, I am not focused on anything other than contributing to this club, Oviedo, continuing to enjoy football as a player.
“After that, we will see what the future holds for me. It is clear that Arsenal is a club that has always left the door open to me to return, but right now, I have enough on my mind with the play-offs & trying to enjoy the last days of my playing career.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Cazorla is one of our biggest idols, and we will jump at the chance to welcome him back to the club as a coach or in another capacity.
But he and the club will make that decision and find a suitable role for him. For now, we wish him the best in any decision he makes.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…