Cazorla deals Arsenal return blow as he extends his playing career

Santi Cazorla recently sparked excitement among Arsenal fans by discussing a potential return to the club after his playing career ends. The midfielder is highly regarded by Arsenal supporters due to his exceptional spell with the team, which earned him a loyal following.

Last season, Cazorla played for Real Oviedo, and it was widely expected to be his final campaign as a professional player. Many anticipated that he would retire and transition into a new role off the pitch.

Arsenal was keen to welcome him back, and Cazorla expressed his interest in rejoining the Gunners in some capacity. However, according to Goal, Cazorla has decided to extend his playing career by signing a new contract with Real Oviedo.

The extension is for one year, which means Cazorla will continue playing until he turns 40. He believes he can still contribute on the pitch and wants to continue helping his boyhood club.

After this extended period, Cazorla will assess whether he feels ready to retire from playing and potentially explore other roles in football.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Cazorla would be welcomed back to the Emirates with open arms in a non-playing capacity, and we now have to wait one more year.

Hopefully, he will not decide to move to another club, and Mikel Arteta will lure him back.

