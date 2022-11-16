Cazorla talks about Arteta and when he first showed his leadership skills

Former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has revealed Mikel Arteta always displayed good leadership skills, even as a player.

Both players were teammates at Arsenal when the current Gunners boss still played.

Arsene Wenger added Arteta to his squad and made him the club’s captain shortly afterwards.

The Spaniard displayed exemplary leadership skills before he was even given the armband.

He also helped Cazorla to settle in England and the midfielder has now revealed his fellow Spaniard was always a good leader.

‘An amazing captain,’ Cazorla says to The Daily Mail.

‘An amazing personality… an example for everyone.’

Arteta is one of the finest managers around and the Spaniard is proving he can make Arsenal a top club again.

Not every footballer will become a top manager, but leadership skills are usually seen early in the life of players who become top bosses.

Arteta displayed his early and is now showing that it is important to nurture the discipline you want in life as soon as possible.

It is easy to forget that he has already won the FA Cup and Community Shield as an Arsenal boss, but he must know we expect greater things from his team.

