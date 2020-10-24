Ceballos back to full training and other Arsenal team news ahead of Leicester game

Arsenal has released an update on the fitness of their players ahead of their match against Leicester City tomorrow.
The Gunners will take on the Foxes in a game that is expected to test their top-four credentials and it is good news for some players who have been out with injury.
The club published on their website that’s Dani Ceballos, who bruised his ankle the last time out, is now back in full training with the rest of the team.
Rob Holding is still out with the injury he sustained and Willian will be assessed before the Sunday game after he had an issue with his right calf.
On the long-term injury list, Calum Chambers is now back in full training and the Englishman is working his way towards being match fit.
Pablo Mari who has been out since the game against Manchester City in June is also close to a return to full training as he has continued outside running with no problems.
Gabriel Martinelli is the only member of the team who still looks a long way from full fitness.
Music to my ears 🙂
I feel this is a must win game for us. We need to start beating top 6/4 rivals, start proving our worth and getting some momentum going in the league. We have been stuttering for a few weeks now, our attack has been virtually non existent at times. We now also need to start dominating midfield and winning the ball 10 or 20 yards further up the pitch. I think Partey and Ceballos can and should start doing that now. A loss would be a real downer, a draw a bit of a disappointment but a win would be a massive boost.