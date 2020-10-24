Ceballos back to full training and other Arsenal team news ahead of Leicester game

Arsenal has released an update on the fitness of their players ahead of their match against Leicester City tomorrow.

The Gunners will take on the Foxes in a game that is expected to test their top-four credentials and it is good news for some players who have been out with injury.

The club published on their website that’s Dani Ceballos, who bruised his ankle the last time out, is now back in full training with the rest of the team.

Rob Holding is still out with the injury he sustained and Willian will be assessed before the Sunday game after he had an issue with his right calf.

On the long-term injury list, Calum Chambers is now back in full training and the Englishman is working his way towards being match fit.

Pablo Mari who has been out since the game against Manchester City in June is also close to a return to full training as he has continued outside running with no problems.

Gabriel Martinelli is the only member of the team who still looks a long way from full fitness.