Ceballos boost for Arsenal as Real Madrid halt ace’s potential switch to Valencia

Will-Arsenal-sign-Ceballos-permanently-

According to Marca, Valencia’s possible loan move for Dani Ceballos has hit a stumbling block, this could massively boost Arsenal’s chances of keeping hold of the ace for the second-half of the season.

Marca claim that Real Madrid aren’t keen on sending the playmaker to a side that are seen as a domestic rival – Valencia also remain in the Champions League which is hinted to be factor in Madrid’s decision to halt a move.

It’s added that Real Betis are also interested in a move for Ceballos, the 23-year-old is reportedly keen on a mid-season switch in a bid to make his case to be included in Spain’s squad for the Euros.

Ceballos in action for Arsenal

After an encouraging start to his loan spell with the Gunners, the ace has fallen out of the first-team picture.

Arsenal fans shouldn’t be so positive after this update though as Marca believe that a move to Valencia for Ceballos is still possible.

Ceballos made his first appearance for us since November against Bournemouth this evening, should Mikel Arteta consider handing the ace more game-time or do you think the Spain international doesn’t quite cut it in the Premier League?

Updated: January 27, 2020 — 10:38 pm

