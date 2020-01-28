According to Marca, Valencia’s possible loan move for Dani Ceballos has hit a stumbling block, this could massively boost Arsenal’s chances of keeping hold of the ace for the second-half of the season.

Marca claim that Real Madrid aren’t keen on sending the playmaker to a side that are seen as a domestic rival – Valencia also remain in the Champions League which is hinted to be factor in Madrid’s decision to halt a move.

It’s added that Real Betis are also interested in a move for Ceballos, the 23-year-old is reportedly keen on a mid-season switch in a bid to make his case to be included in Spain’s squad for the Euros.