Ceballos hints at Real Madrid exit in search of regular action

Dani Ceballos has been enjoying a first-team role at Arsenal this term, on loan from Real Madrid, and while his intention is to be a hit with his senior club, first-team minutes are his priority in the immediate future.

The Spanish midfielder recently fought his way back into the first-team fold at the Emirates, having fallen foul of injury back in October before struggling to rebuild his fitness, but Mikel Arteta is believed to see him as a key player going forwards.

There is also talk that Ceballos could well be the subject of an offer to return to Arsenal again next season, albeit on a permanent or temporary role could yet be decided.

Ceballos insists that he doesn’t know where his future will lie as of yet, but that he is keen to play an important role in order to give himself the best chance of being selected for Spain for the Olympics and European Championship.

Dani told CanalSur:‘My objective is to play in the European Championship and Olympic Games and when they are happening you need to find a team where you feel important.

‘The future is far away, we can’t predict what will happen in a month and a half. Now we are focused on the postponed game against Manchester City on the 17th.’

Dani moves to reiterate his love for former club Real Betis, where he developed his game, and believes to that they are underachieving at present, as they suffer in the bottom half of the table.

He continued: ‘I won’t deny that my team is Betis, they are the club that I love and the one which allowed me to develop as a professional footballer.

‘The feeling I have for them is different to every other club I’ve been at. Right now, realistically, Betis has a team to be in the top six in Spain.

‘They have high quality internationals and they must fight for European football, they have a good dynamic at this moment and we hope it can continue in such a way.’

Speaking about his time in the Premier League, Ceballos added: ‘Anyone who likes football like I do would have to come and play in the Premier League sometime. Football in England is like a religion, it is played every three days because there are two cup competitions.

‘The fans are very respectful and they live it differently to what happens in Spain, although this doesn’t mean the Spanish league is less important it’s just that in England football is breathed from every angle.’

Ceballos clearly has enjoyed his time in England, and while he has remained adamant that he sees his future at Real Madrid, he sounds like he would be open to another loan deal in order to secure regular football ahead of next summer’s European Championships.

Would another loan deal be perfect for Arsenal? Could Real Madrid offer him a first-team role going into the new season?

Patrick