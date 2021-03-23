Ceballos is not an Arsenal player and never will be…

Ceballos Shows He’s Not Worth It by AI
His loan had looked promising but for a player whose whole hype had been his technique with the ball and fluid progression, Dani Ceballos has had a disappointing stint.
He looked capable enough in his his first loan stint, registering two assists on his debut. But as the club went into a rut of form, so did Ceballos. His lack of physicality made it difficult for him to impress his game on Premier League opponents. His erratic use of the ball led to frequent turnovers and his general ball progression was flowery and fragile.
In the last couple of weeks, a midfield pivot of Xhaka and Partey has become first choice and the Real Madrid loanee has been given the run-in in the Europa League. The results have not been good. His football has lacked any real cutting bite and he’s struggling to show any sort of technical consistency or ball retention. In four games now, Ceballos has given the opponents a goal from absolutely nothing. These kinds of situations are impossible for a coach to prepare for and can be fatal to our sporting project.
Ceballos is not our player. We have no obligation to develop him and iron out his kinks especially at this point in the season. It is better to give those coaching opportunities to our own players or at least those that can make an immediate impact like Odegaard. We have to move on from the Spanish midfielder. We have given him as many opportunities as he could have here. It’s just not for him.
Good luck and bye, Ceballos.
He made two defense-splitting passes by starting as a CAM in one game, which were unfortunately wasted by Pepe and Aubameyang. Imagine if he starts as a no 10 in several games in a row
Odegaard’s work rate is higher than him, but he can play in DM position and we don’t know whether Odegaard can also do that or not. Some fans dislike him for his fights with Nketiah and Luiz, but Ceballos is a consistent defense-splitting passer and might be much cheaper than Odegaard in the summer
“Some fans dislike him because of his fights “
Actually mate I think it’s because he’s sh1t .
Loooooool
He can play decently in deep midfield area, but his best position is behind the CF. We’ve seen how close he was in making two assists against Olympiakos
Its both for me. I didn’t hear any disciplinary actions against him while the others (Douzi, Aubameyang) have been disciplined and it was made public.
I know many pple are not a fan Ceballos but l personally rate the player. He is good technically and he showed promising signs when he came…
The only problem l see now is he has suffered big time because he now working with players who are not good enough…. In Spain he was better on the ball opening up defenses bcoz he had a good midfield around him… Now he has Xhaka along side him so he struggles sometimes.
Lets have a little patience with him and l would want arteta to start him with partey in midfield which he never did….
True.
We would rather bring back J.Willock to compete with ESR than waste more money on another average player.
I may be biased but I rate Willock,he will be a better player in the near soon and we should keep him.Although his comments lately indicates that he has given up on his arsenal career.
For me the biggest problem with Ceballos is that it seems like when ever he take the field he try too much to draw attention for his owners(real Madrid)but in Arsenal shirt and that when he looses it
I love this article. Ceballos is not just good enough. He cant defend, he can’t shoot, he can’t pass. Arsenal will never make any meaningful progress with such an inconsistent and slugish player. The earlier we ship him back to madrid the better. The only madrid player we should try and retain is odergaard.
He’s ok and has his merits, but overall is nowhere near consistently good enough. Odegaard on the other hand – Pay whatever it takes to keep him at Arsenal! Pleeeeeease
Guyz lets wait.. l still remember when he Came on his debut under emery l think it was against Burnley.. he was good.
Some how along the way he became poor just like the rest…not good enough…
MARTIN ORDIGAARD is in the same criteria… he is bringing that hunger that he developed at Real madrid just like what Ceballos did during his first games at Arsenal…
My point is l hope Ordigaard wont be diluted by our players who are not good enough to be players for Arsenal football club
It’s a shame. I had high hopes for Dani, especially after his goal against the Blades…
I wish him well wherever he ends up!
I remember the games against Burnley last season where he was in a beast mood that day…. FA cup final against Chelsea, he was good that day too… this season he hasn’t been consistent.. I wonder where His favourable or best position lies..
Yes thats a good insight… l would like Arteta to play him in tht number 8 role and have Partey do the dirty work, with Ordigaard as the number 10..
I guarantee with this midfield they will be less saide ways passing and backwards… becoz they all technicall gifted players complimenting each other