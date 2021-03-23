Ceballos is not an Arsenal player and never will be…

Ceballos Shows He’s Not Worth It by AI

His loan had looked promising but for a player whose whole hype had been his technique with the ball and fluid progression, Dani Ceballos has had a disappointing stint.

He looked capable enough in his his first loan stint, registering two assists on his debut. But as the club went into a rut of form, so did Ceballos. His lack of physicality made it difficult for him to impress his game on Premier League opponents. His erratic use of the ball led to frequent turnovers and his general ball progression was flowery and fragile.

In the last couple of weeks, a midfield pivot of Xhaka and Partey has become first choice and the Real Madrid loanee has been given the run-in in the Europa League. The results have not been good. His football has lacked any real cutting bite and he’s struggling to show any sort of technical consistency or ball retention. In four games now, Ceballos has given the opponents a goal from absolutely nothing. These kinds of situations are impossible for a coach to prepare for and can be fatal to our sporting project.

Ceballos is not our player. We have no obligation to develop him and iron out his kinks especially at this point in the season. It is better to give those coaching opportunities to our own players or at least those that can make an immediate impact like Odegaard. We have to move on from the Spanish midfielder. We have given him as many opportunities as he could have here. It’s just not for him.

Good luck and bye, Ceballos.