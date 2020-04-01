Ceballos rubbishes January exit claims and is open to extension

Dani Ceballos has come out to deny that he ever had any intention to leave Arsenal in January, contrary to reports, before admitting that he has every intention to extend his contract in order to finish the current season with Arsenal.

The current campaign is looking less and less likely to be completed before the July 1 deadline, when a number of players contracts, as well as loan deals such as the midfielder’s end.

Ceballos has moved to insist that he would ‘have to’ see out the campaign however, although Arsenal would likely have to talk to Real Madrid about an extension to the current deal which is in place.

‘I finish my contract on June 30 but I would have to [continue to] play for Arsenal [when football returns],’ he said.

‘I don’t know how [that would work].

‘It would be irresponsible from my side to talk about my future. The most important thing will be to be important for my new team.

‘I came to Arsenal to be an important player but in the last month that all disappeared.’

‘My agent told me about the interest of other teams but I did not play because I was coming back from injury,’ he added.

‘I started training and changed my situation. In the last month-and-a-half I felt important. I knew about Valencia’s interest.’

It will be interesting to see just how the transfer windows are affected by the suspension of the leagues, as well as how player’s contracts will be handled with a number of players out of contract in the summer also, but at least Ceballos is keen to see out the campaign with us, having earned a regular role in our side following injury, and looking like he could be a key part of our squad as we look to leapfrog our rivals in a bid for European football.

How much of a loss would Ceballos be to our current campaign? If players are allowed to return to clubs and players allowed to leave, will we have to allow teams to sign new players to complete the campaign?

Patrick