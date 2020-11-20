Ceballos responds to reports that he fought with David Luiz

Dani Ceballos and David Luiz reportedly squared up against each other in training last week.

Both players were not with their national teams for the international break and so they trained while others were away.

Reports yesterday surfaced that Ceballos had tackled Luiz in training and the Brazilian took an exception to the tackle and punched him so hard that he bled from his nose.

This was revealed by The Athletic’s David Ornstein and when the journalist posted the update on his Twitter account, it drew a response from Ceballos.

The Spanish midfielder quoted the tweet and said that it was “fake”.

Ceballos is not having the best of times at the Emirates after his return to the club from Real Madrid.

He enjoyed his loan spell here last season, but so far this season he hasn’t been as productive as the previous campaign.

If this is true, then Mikel Arteta might begin to be concerned because this isn’t the first time that the midfielder has had problems with a teammate.

He also appeared to have gotten into a scrap with Eddie Nketiah just before Arsenal’s Premier League opener against Fulham this season.