Ceballos reveals why he chose a return to Arsenal over staying at Real Madrid

Dani Ceballos has revealed that he was very clear that he wanted to return to Arsenal this summer and he made that known to Real Madrid.

The Spaniard enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at the Emirates last season as he helped the Gunners win the FA Cup.

He returned to his parent club, Real Madrid in the summer and it seemed that the Spaniards wanted him to stay with them.

He has struggled for much of the time that he has spent in Madrid and he faced another campaign that he would most likely spend on the sidelines again if he had stayed.

However, he told the Spanish champions that he wanted to return to Arsenal after Mikel Arteta told him that he is needed back at the Emirates.

He told Marca that Madrid asked him to wait, but he was sure about what he wanted and he was granted a loan return to the Emirates.

He said: “I spoke with Madrid to say that Artera wanted me to come back. They asked me to wait, but I was clear that I wanted to return to my club, where I had found myself very well. You sit down to appreciate that Euro and Games are coming and you know that you have to play an important role in my team. With Mikel I found happiness as a player and as a person. And that is key for a player.”