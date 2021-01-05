Ceballos shows where his heart is yet again

Dani Ceballos has shown once again that his loyalty lies with Real Madrid and he is only using Arsenal as a springboard to a career at the Spanish side.

Ceballos has been on loan at Arsenal for the last two seasons and his fine form for them in the 2019/20 season almost made them sign him permanently.

He hasn’t quite hit the heights of the last campaign, but he remains a talented boy that provides great value to the Arsenal team.

He might get into top gear before this campaign ends and that could see the Gunners consider making his transfer permanent again, but he seems to be keen on a Madrid career.

Speaking about his career recently, he said that in as much as he wants to be a success at Arsenal, he wants to eventually wear the Madrid shirt.

He then reiterated that he has two-and-half years left on his Madrid deal and he hopes to return there and make a name for himself.

Speaking to Cadena SER via the Evening Standard, he said: “I signed a long contract with Madrid. I have two-and-a-half-years left.

“My goal is to succeed at Arsenal. My wish is to wear the Madrid shirt.

“For those of us from Madrid, the arrival of Zinedine Zidane been good for everyone.

“Each coach has his tastes of players. He told me that he needed me to play and get minutes. He was clear with me.”