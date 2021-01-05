Ceballos shows where his heart is yet again

Dani Ceballos has shown once again that his loyalty lies with Real Madrid and he is only using Arsenal as a springboard to a career at the Spanish side.
Ceballos has been on loan at Arsenal for the last two seasons and his fine form for them in the 2019/20 season almost made them sign him permanently.
He hasn’t quite hit the heights of the last campaign, but he remains a talented boy that provides great value to the Arsenal team.
He might get into top gear before this campaign ends and that could see the Gunners consider making his transfer permanent again, but he seems to be keen on a Madrid career.
Speaking about his career recently, he said that in as much as he wants to be a success at Arsenal, he wants to eventually wear the Madrid shirt.
He then reiterated that he has two-and-half years left on his Madrid deal and he hopes to return there and make a name for himself.
Speaking to Cadena SER via the Evening Standard, he said: “I signed a long contract with Madrid. I have two-and-a-half-years left.
“My goal is to succeed at Arsenal. My wish is to wear the Madrid shirt.
“For those of us from Madrid, the arrival of Zinedine Zidane been good for everyone.
“Each coach has his tastes of players. He told me that he needed me to play and get minutes. He was clear with me.”
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Dunno why we waste our time with this guy. He isn’t good enough IMO. I really hope we get a player who is good enough and wants to be at arsenal. Nothing special about cebellos
Return him to Madrid, he’s been more a less a squad player anyway. Bring back Torreira, tell him “buddy, play well for just these 6 months so we can get sell you to a big club of your choice” since he doesn’t want to stay anyway. Come summer, we get 30mil for Torreira and use the money towards whatever plans Edu and co. have. Ceballos has no sale value coz he’s not ours. Win win.
Waste of a squad place when we had Ozil on our payroll and eager to play and wouldnt have done any worse .
Why did the club waste funds on a player who was never going to play a good amount of games for the season ,he did nothing last season and it was pretty obvious he wasnt going to do any better this time round .