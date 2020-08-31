Ceballos still has Arsenal passion, does he want to come back?

One player that most Arsenal fans would like to see back at their club is Dani Ceballos and it seems that the Spaniard still has deep feelings for the Gunners.

Ceballos spent last season on loan at the Emirates and he was one of the Gunners most important players as Mikel Arteta’s team battled on to win the FA Cup.

The Gunners have plans to bring him back on loan after his fine end to that campaign, but it remains unclear if they will be able to secure another move for him, reports the Sun.

The Spaniard, however, maintains a serious passion for the Gunners and he showed that again by his reaction as Arsenal played and beat Liverpool on penalties in the Community Shield.

He was watching at home as Arsenal took on Liverpool in the FA Community Shield at the weekend and he couldn’t hide his passion for the club.

In different tweets, he expressed his delight and shock at Aubemeyang’s opener for the Gunners before congratulating the Gunners for winning the game and the trophy.

Mikel Arteta has made it clear that he will like to have Ceballos back (Goal). The transfer window is still very much open and the Gunners might still land him before it closes in October.