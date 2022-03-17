Cedric claims ‘unfortunate’ Arsenal ‘controlled most’ of the Liverpool clash

Cedric Soares has claimed that his Arsenal side were unlucky to be on the losing end of the match with Liverpool having controlled much of the game.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were the eventual winners by the 2-0 scoreline, with Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino’s goals making the difference, but the opening goal could well have been the turning point in the match.

Unfortunately we have to look at Aaron Ramsdale, a goalkeeper who has been near-foot perfect throughout the entire season thus far, but he got his footing all wrong and allowed himself to be beaten inside the near post by the Portuguese.

Soares claims that we were unlucky to have been on the losing side however, and that falling behind led us to taking risks which saw us punished by the second goal, which was scored by Roberto Firmino, his ninth ever goal against our side.

“In the end in football you need to look at the result,” Cedric told Arsenal Media after the full-time whistle.

“Most of the game we controlled, and even after the first goal we tried to react, we tried to go and try something and we conceded another one, a little bit unfortunate.

“This is football, and we need to stay positive. To believe in what we do, we need to put our heads straight for Aston Villa.

“Of course we are disappointed. We didn’t want this result but on the other hand we are very, very proud of the team, what the team is building, what the team is creating between each other and together with the staff is fantastic.”

Liverpool definitely profited from the smallest of mistakes in the end, in a game which could easily have gone the other way, but the opening goal eventually decided the game.

The team has nothing to be ashamed of though in reality, and there should be no reason why their heads would drop ahead of Aston Villa on Aston Villa on Saturday.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

JustArsenal Show Support for Ukraine