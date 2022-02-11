“Cedric has done OK but …” Kevin Campbell says Arsenal defender has done enough for the club

Mikel Arteta has added some impressive players to his Arsenal squad since he has been the club’s manager.

However, not all his buys have made an impact and one player who falls into that category is Cedric Soares.

The Euro 2016 winner was one of the first players to join the club under Arteta as we searched for a new right-back to compete with Hector Bellerin, but he hasn’t been a good signing.

The former Southampton man is struggling to play ahead of the club’s summer signing Takehiro Tomiyasu.

If the Japan star remains fit and not suspended, Soares might spend the whole of a season on the bench.

Such is the difference in quality between both of them.

Former Arsenal star, Kevin Campbell believes the time has come for the Portugal star to leave the club.

He tells Football Insider: “Arsenal took a chance on him because he cost nothing. He has done OK but he is not the answer.

“Takehiro Tomiyasu has come in and you can see the difference immediately. Tomiyasu is big, strong, aggressive and athletic.

“Cedric has done OK but, the time has come to move him on and say goodbye.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We would continue to add quality players to our squad, and we have to offload some of the current options to achieve that.

Tomiyasu needs a competitor that can push him to do better but Soares is not that player.

Hopefully, we can find a new home for him at the end of this season and bring in a better player as a replacement.

