Cedric praises Arsenal fans for igniting brilliant comeback against Wolves

It was an amazing night for Arsenal fans at the Emirates as the Gunners fought back to beat a very good Wolves team in the last minute of the match.

Our home ground has been turned back into a fortress this season with our only two defeats were from highflyers Chelsea and an unlucky last minute winner from Man City. This is living proof of the power of the Twelfth Man behind our amazing home form.

Cedric Soares, who replaced Tomiyasu in the Wolves game, described how the crowd affected the players on the pitch. “It was a really important one,” Cedric told Arsenal.com on Friday. “We were 1-0 down but the fans understood that we were pushing, and trying, and really going for it. I heard the whole stadium behind us.

“There were a few moments I really remember, because most of the time you are focused on the game. But during the game when maybe the action stopped for a bit, I really felt that the stadium were completely behind us. It was massive. I believed we could turn it around, and in the end we made it happen together.”

And it really was massive. I would call that one of our Champions League Qualification games, and we have 13 more to play before the end of the season. As you saw in the previous posts, the celebrations with the Arsenal fans after our last-gasp winner were amazing, and it seems Cedric enjoyed them as well. “We were controlling the game. We were looking to be the more dominant team, we were looking to win the game. We applied our principles and in the end, with a lot of emotion, we exploded with a 2-1 win. You need to celebrate your wins – especially when they are important.”

It was certainly an important win, with Wolves now five points behind us in the race for Top Four, and we are even closing down Man United and Chelsea for a place at the top table next season.

If we carry on playing like this, especially at home against the top clubs, we have ourdestiny in our own hands. As Arteta said: “It pulled us a little bit closer. One game less and three points. 13 games to go, and now it’s about Watford. I think it’s about belief, that we should keep playing the way that we are playing – and keep insisting – and have that resilience and that capacity to dominate matches like we are doing right now…and then that’s the energy and (synergy) with our fans to create a special atmosphere. Where people don’t want to come and play against Arsenal.”

