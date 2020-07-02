Cedric repays Arteta’s faith in him with wonderstrike

There was much wailing and gnashing of teeth a couple of weeks ago when it was announced that Arsenal had extended the contracts of David Luiz, who had just had a horror show at Man City, and also Cedric Soares, who had arrived on loan but had not even kicked a ball for us in a competitive game.
But yesterday at the Emirates, Arteta replaced Bellerin with Soares to give the Portugese a run out as we were beating Norwich 3-0, and within four minutes he had put us 4-0 up with a screamer from outside the box.
Understandably he was happy to have scored so quickly on his debut for the Gunners, and he said after the game: “Yes, it felt great to be fair. To be able to first of all play for Arsenal in Emirates Stadium and add that start with a goal, of course I feel very, very happy. But I need to thank all my colleagues, they helped me during this time. You saw the reaction, they were happy as well. They were supporting me and I’m very, very thankful for that. But most important is of course the three points.”
That goal capped off a great evening for Arsenal with Xhaka scoring a brilliant team goal sandwiched in between two typical Aubameyang poachers goals, but what a great feeling it must be for the lad.
Let’s hope we see a lot more of this from him in the future….
I'm so happy to have finally made my @Arsenal debut and to have helped us get the win! Thank you to all the fans for your patience and support. C'mon, Arsenal! ⚽🚀👀#Arsenal #Gunners #COYG #debut #teamwork #premierleague pic.twitter.com/7pZOyKmc4g
— Cédric Soares (@OficialCedric) July 1, 2020
Didnt see the game. Would have loved to see the goal.
I think it took two deflections, so not a wonder strike, but you could see how much better he is than Bellerin, even in such a short cameo.
It seems to me Arteta is trying to prove that it doesn’t matter who you are what club you come from, if your willing to work hard and play for the team and want it be here you deserve to play for Arsenal. Hopefully this will encourage all the players to play for there place and give 110%
What a goal!!
Soares is a decent attacking right back/RWB who will at least provide competition for Bellerin who has been far from impressive since the resumption.At the very least he is a good squad player but , like Bellerin he is not a great defender.The lack of a top quality RB is still very evident and from what I’ve seen of him lately, Aarons of Norwich is not a solution .