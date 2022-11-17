Cedric Soares father told him to join Arsenal 7 years ago!

The Portugese international Cedric Soares has been one of Arsenal’s loyal squad players, since arriving a couple of years ago as one of Arteta and Edu’s first signings for the club after the boss took over from Unai Emery.

Despite not being in Arteta’s first choice side, Cedric has always trained hard to be ready to come in as cover anywhere along our back line whenever he has been needed, and has always made a very competent contribution.

But now he has revealed in an interesting interview with Arsenal.com that his father predicted he was destined to become a Gunner ever since he arrived at Southampton from Portugal, and he had no hesitation in saying yes.

Cedric said: “Yes, I always speak to my agent about this. When I first arrived in the UK with Southampton, my father said I would play for Arsenal. We came to watch a game here at the Emirates, the three of us. My father turned to my agent and said, ‘This is the place where you need to bring my son.’

“This was back in 2015, my first year in the UK. My father now tells me that I am playing for the club that I wanted to be at. It’s actually crazy, and it’s true. When I left Southampton there were two big teams interested in signing me, and one of them of course was Arsenal. But in the end, it was an easy decision for me to make, because that had been in my mind.”

He went on to admit that he didn’t want to tell his father that his dream had come true until after the talks were far enough advanced for him to be sure that his father would not end up disappointed if the deal fell though.

“No, I didn’t even tell him at first,” Cedric continued. “It wasn’t until I knew the move was serious that I called him to tell him. I didn’t want to excite him too early, in case there was a chance it might not happen, so I didn’t tell him anything at first. I didn’t want there to be a disappointment if I didn’t move.

“So I waited, then I called him, telling him there was a meeting and they are interested. My dad was super happy, and my mum too. My brother supported me too – they were all super proud, and still are. They have been a great part of the journey.”

He didn’t actually make his debut for the Gunners until July 1st 2020, but his dream was made complete when his family watched him score one of our goals in a 4-0 win over Norwich.

It may have taken 5 years, but his father finally got his wish that Cedric ended up at the Emirates…..