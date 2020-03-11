Cedric Soares is fit and available for selection but should Mikel Arteta start him?

Cedric Soares could get his Arsenal debut against Brighton.

Arsenal is finally able to play Cedric Soares after the Portugal star recovered from the injury that has kept him out of action since he joined the Gunners.

Arsenal signed the former Southampton man injured after Mikel Arteta approved the transfer with hopes that he would fit into his plans at the Emirates.

The former Sporting Lisbon man has not been able to play for the club so far, but Arteta has confirmed that he is available for selection now.

The Spaniard has overseen a number of players who keep struggling with injuries and discipline this season.

Hector Bellerin remains the club’s first-choice right-back, but the Spaniard has struggled with injuries this season.

This has forced Arteta to play several other players as the club’s right back.

He has used Sokratis as the team’s right back in recent games and the Greek defender has helped Arsenal keep two clean sheets in their last two games.

Now that Soares is back and available for selection Arteta must be thinking about when would be the right time for him to play the Portugal star.

I believe that starting him against Brighton wouldn’t be the best idea, I think that he should be made to play for the Under23s like Pablo Mari was.

He should get some minutes under his belt with the club’s academy before he is introduced into the first team. Arsenal has cover at the moment and while Soares may be a long term solution it has to be done at the right time.

The game against Brighton is not that right time.

An article from Ime